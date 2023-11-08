Sichuan apples to flood Zhejiang in a cooperation deal between two provinces

The orchards in Xiangcheng County in Garze, Sichuan Province, signed a 3-year agreement with a Hangzhou company to sell their juicy apples in Zhejiang Province.

The apple harvest season has begun in the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze in southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

The luscious apples will be available in Zhejiang following a cooperation pact between the two provinces.

On November 2, orchards in Xiangcheng County in Garze and Hangzhou Jiuzhizhen Agricultural Technology Co inked a three-year contract. Local villagers dressed in characteristic Tibetan attire performed the Guozhuang dance, a custom in the Tibetan region, to commemorate the collaboration and apple harvesting.

“We want to buy every apple in Xiangcheng and transport over 2 million kilograms to Zhejiang,” said Chen Lingli, Jiuzhizhen’s manager.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

“The purchasing price is about eight yuan per kg, which is one yuan more than it was the previous year.”

A year ago, Zhejiang sold 250 tons of Garze apples. This year, following an on-site inspection, Jiuzhizhen decided to sell Xiangcheng apples in big supermarkets and wholesale marketplaces in the province.

‘Pairing assistance’

Since 2021, Hangzhou’s “pairing assistance” team has worked with Garze to enhance social development in underprivileged districts. Government representatives brought the progressive ideas of the Zhejiang capital city to Garze, emphasizing the promotion of agriculture and exploring agricultural resources for customers.

Apples and pigs have been the focus of agricultural support ever since. The governments of Hangzhou and Zhejiang have spent over 23 million yuan on apple orchards in Garze, finishing the infrastructure’s construction, which includes pest management, environment monitoring, water-saving irrigation and traceability.

With enhanced infrastructure, farmers can save 50 to 80 percent of water, 30 to 60 percent on fertilizer, and 50 percent on insecticide. The annual apple production has reached 8,000 tons, with an output value of more than 40 million yuan.

Ti Gong

Tibetan pigs, with their low-fat, high-protein meat and thin hide, thrive in Garze. Hangzhou’s Yuhang District administration is supporting the local industry by developing a large-scale pig farm to raise more than 40,000 pigs a year with a 500 million yuan output value.

The ‘pairing assistance’ project has prioritized agriculture and health services in Garze over the past three years, with talent and industrial resources sent to improve people’s lives.

Zhejiang Province committed 45 million yuan to the Central Blood Bank, Emergency Medical Rescue, 120 First Aid System and Emergency Supplies Reserve Center to aid Garze residents in Batang, Xiangcheng, Daocheng and Derong counties.

Litang County in Garze received medical equipment, technologies, and personnel from Hangzhou’s Qiantang District.

Ti Gong

During the preliminary investigation, officials found the Tibetan Hospital of Litang County’s orthopedic daily diagnostic lacked large-scale auxiliary examination equipment. Later, a Qiantang District medical company donated a 4-million-yuan CT scanner.

By September, 1,000 local residents have undergone CT diagnostic, which improves patient diagnosis. The hospital reduced diagnosis fees by 17 percent to improve local medical care. Discounts total over 40,000 yuan.

Qiantang District and Litang County Health Bureau are collaborating on a four-year rural doctor training project to develop rural talent. Trained rural doctors will treat villagers and nomads in remote locations after training.

Medical staff involved in the training project from Qiantang District have visited Litang County in three groups. More than 2,000 local doctors attended 20 training sessions.