﻿
Biz / Economy

Sichuan apples to flood Zhejiang in a cooperation deal between two provinces

﻿ Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  16:20 UTC+8, 2023-11-08       0
The orchards in Xiangcheng County in Garze, Sichuan Province, signed a 3-year agreement with a Hangzhou company to sell their juicy apples in Zhejiang Province.
﻿ Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  16:20 UTC+8, 2023-11-08       0

The apple harvest season has begun in the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze in southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

The luscious apples will be available in Zhejiang following a cooperation pact between the two provinces.

On November 2, orchards in Xiangcheng County in Garze and Hangzhou Jiuzhizhen Agricultural Technology Co inked a three-year contract. Local villagers dressed in characteristic Tibetan attire performed the Guozhuang dance, a custom in the Tibetan region, to commemorate the collaboration and apple harvesting.

“We want to buy every apple in Xiangcheng and transport over 2 million kilograms to Zhejiang,” said Chen Lingli, Jiuzhizhen’s manager.

Sichuan apples to flood Zhejiang in a cooperation deal between two provinces
Ti Gong

Hangzhou Jiuzhizhen Agricultural Technology Co signed a three-year contract with orchards in Garze’s Xiangcheng County.

Sichuan apples to flood Zhejiang in a cooperation deal between two provinces
Ti Gong

Villagers clad in distinctive Tibetan dresses performed the Guozhuang dance.

“The purchasing price is about eight yuan per kg, which is one yuan more than it was the previous year.”

A year ago, Zhejiang sold 250 tons of Garze apples. This year, following an on-site inspection, Jiuzhizhen decided to sell Xiangcheng apples in big supermarkets and wholesale marketplaces in the province.

‘Pairing assistance’

Since 2021, Hangzhou’s “pairing assistance” team has worked with Garze to enhance social development in underprivileged districts. Government representatives brought the progressive ideas of the Zhejiang capital city to Garze, emphasizing the promotion of agriculture and exploring agricultural resources for customers.

Apples and pigs have been the focus of agricultural support ever since. The governments of Hangzhou and Zhejiang have spent over 23 million yuan on apple orchards in Garze, finishing the infrastructure’s construction, which includes pest management, environment monitoring, water-saving irrigation and traceability.

With enhanced infrastructure, farmers can save 50 to 80 percent of water, 30 to 60 percent on fertilizer, and 50 percent on insecticide. The annual apple production has reached 8,000 tons, with an output value of more than 40 million yuan.

Sichuan apples to flood Zhejiang in a cooperation deal between two provinces
Ti Gong

Xiangcheng apples

Tibetan pigs, with their low-fat, high-protein meat and thin hide, thrive in Garze. Hangzhou’s Yuhang District administration is supporting the local industry by developing a large-scale pig farm to raise more than 40,000 pigs a year with a 500 million yuan output value.

The ‘pairing assistance’ project has prioritized agriculture and health services in Garze over the past three years, with talent and industrial resources sent to improve people’s lives.

Zhejiang Province committed 45 million yuan to the Central Blood Bank, Emergency Medical Rescue, 120 First Aid System and Emergency Supplies Reserve Center to aid Garze residents in Batang, Xiangcheng, Daocheng and Derong counties.

Litang County in Garze received medical equipment, technologies, and personnel from Hangzhou’s Qiantang District.

Sichuan apples to flood Zhejiang in a cooperation deal between two provinces
Ti Gong

A girl gives a Khata (a ceremonial scarf) to a doctor from Hangzhou.

During the preliminary investigation, officials found the Tibetan Hospital of Litang County’s orthopedic daily diagnostic lacked large-scale auxiliary examination equipment. Later, a Qiantang District medical company donated a 4-million-yuan CT scanner.

By September, 1,000 local residents have undergone CT diagnostic, which improves patient diagnosis. The hospital reduced diagnosis fees by 17 percent to improve local medical care. Discounts total over 40,000 yuan.

Qiantang District and Litang County Health Bureau are collaborating on a four-year rural doctor training project to develop rural talent. Trained rural doctors will treat villagers and nomads in remote locations after training.

Medical staff involved in the training project from Qiantang District have visited Litang County in three groups. More than 2,000 local doctors attended 20 training sessions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     