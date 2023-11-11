﻿
China's annual output of forest food exceeds 200 mln tonnes

China's annual output of forest food has exceeded 200 million tonnes, data from the National Forestry and Grassland Administration showed.

Forest resources are a key component in ensuring a diversified food supply in China, said Gao Junkai, an official with the administration.

China has more than 3.4 billion mu (about 226.7 million hectares) of forests and 8,000 kinds of woody plants, which contain rich food resources, Gao added.

There is still much room for the development of China's forest food industry in the future, he said, adding that China will work to promote the transformation and upgrading of the commercial forest industry through various measures.

Forest food refers to the food produced in forests or woodlands, including edible fruits, flowers, leaves, and branches.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
