Luckin Coffee in dispute with Thai company over trademark

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  13:37 UTC+8, 2023-12-20
China's Luckin Coffee might be facing overseas trademark infringement compensation after a Thai group reportedly filed for 10 billion baht (US$290 million).
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  13:37 UTC+8, 2023-12-20       0

The rights to the Luckin Coffee trademark are still in dispute.

China's Luckin Coffee might be facing overseas trademark infringement compensation after a Thai group reportedly filed for 10 billion baht (US$290 million) compensation.

Thailand's 50R Group formally submitted a lawsuit to the local court requesting China's Luckin Coffee compensate for economic losses.

The lawsuit was accepted by the local court, according to the latest report on Wednesday by the Overseas Chinese News Portal, an affiliate of the China News Service, citing Thailand local news.

The Thai group claimed it followed local trademark rules, and suffered serious economic losses from the previous lawsuit, when China's Luckin forced it to stop using the trademark.

Luckin Coffee in dispute with Thai company over trademark
Ti Gong

China's Luckin Coffee said in August last year that the Thai stores bearing the same name were counterfeit.

The Sing Sian Yer Pao Daily News, a Chinese news portal based in Thailand, reported earlier that China's Luckin lost a trademark lawsuit demanding the Thailand company stop using its trademark.

The ruling by Thailand's Central Intellectual Property and International Trade Court is reported to have been released by the Thai company on its social media network but the local court system has not yet made the latest rulings public.

China's Luckin Coffee, founded in 2017, said in August last year that the Thai stores bearing the same name were counterfeit.

According to earlier media reports, 50R set up Thailand's Luckin Coffee in March 2019 and started operating stores in December 2020.

Based on social media photos, the only difference is that the deer in the Thailand's logo is facing left, while that in the Chinese logo is facing right.

Luckin Coffee in dispute with Thai company over trademark
Ti Gong

Social media photos show that the deer in the Thailand Luckin's brand logo faces left, while the Chinese brand logo faces right.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
