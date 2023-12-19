Biz / Economy

Digital and AI technologies to revitalize the decoration market

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:17 UTC+8, 2023-12-19       0
AI generated contents and 3D modeling allowing users to obtain customized full-house designs in as little as 10 seconds are highlighted at a forum on the house decoration industry.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  20:17 UTC+8, 2023-12-19       0

Digital applications and innovations, covering artificial intelligence, online matching and 3D modeling, will empower the house decoration industry to obtain customers faster and optimize the supply chain, industry officials told an industry forum in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

Technology highlighted includes AI-generated blueprints and a system to draft customized full-house designs in just 10 seconds, the forum heard.

Digital and AI technologies to revitalize the decoration market
Ti Gong

Tubatu's chief executive Wang Guobin says digital and AI technologies will to reshape the industry.

"Now it's vital to reshape and digitalize the whole industry," said Wang Guobi, chief executive of Tubatu, a major online decoration service platform in China.

Facing challenges such as the pandemic and a cooling house market, the home decoration market had just passed a tough time, industry officials said.

But demand is expected to rebound in 2024 with supporting house policies in Shanghai and Beijing released recently and a growth in online consumption, Chen Sheng, director of the China Real Estate Data Academy, told the forum.

Last week, Shanghai and Beijing announced adjustments of housing policies, aiming to better address the need for both essential and improved living spaces, in response to the evolving housing demands of residents.

Tubatu said it has issued online and intelligent business process upgrades, covering design management, quality certification system, and pricing, design, purchase, onsite-management through BIM or Building Information Modeling, a 3D model-based tool. With the digital upgrade, its user base jumped 93 percent.

The AI-powered services also include digital avatars, AI-generated content spread 3.5 billion times online, and a new 3D Max house design system to offer blueprints within 10 seconds.

The forum was also attended by technical companies Huawei and Delixi Electric, offering digital and connected smart home networks.

Digital and AI technologies to revitalize the decoration market
Zhu Shenshen / SHINE

Huawei displays its optical network system used in house decoration.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Huawei
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     