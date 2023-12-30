Shanghai handles 100 China-Europe freight trains in 2023

Shanghai has handled 100 China-Europe freight trains as of Saturday this year, said Shanghai Customs.

By Saturday, the freight trains had carried goods of over 10,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) totaling 3.38 billion yuan (US$476 million) and weighing 91,400 tons, according to the customs.

The latest China-Europe freight train departed from Shanghai on Friday, carrying a total of 50 containers of cargo, such as solar tracker components. It will leave from the Horgos Port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and finally arrive in Tashkent, Uzbekistan's capital.

Shanghai launched its first China-Europe freight train in September 2021. Currently, the train service connects Shanghai with over 80 overseas cities and stations, marking itself as an important logistics channel for Shanghai to connect Eurasia, and injecting new momentum into jointly building the Belt and Road.