China revises 2022 GDP growth to 3%

China's statistics authority on Friday revised the country's gross domestic product (GDP) growth for 2022 to 3 percent in its final verification.
This aerial photo shows the Yangpu Bonded Port Area in the Yangpu Economic Development Zone, Hainan province, China.

China's statistics authority on Friday revised the country's gross domestic product (GDP) growth for 2022 to 3 percent in its final verification.

The figure remained flat from the preliminary calculation, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

According to the revision, the data showed that China's GDP reached 120.4724 trillion yuan (US$17.01 trillion) in 2022, down 548.3 billion yuan from the preliminary calculation.

China's annual GDP goes through two stages of accounting: preliminary calculation and final verification. The final verification is conducted based on the annual statistical data, final fiscal accounts, and departmental administrative records.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
