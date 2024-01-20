Biz / Economy

New foreign-invested firms rise almost 40 pct in China in 2023: data

Xinhua
  19:37 UTC+8, 2024-01-20       0
The number of newly established foreign-invested enterprises reached 53,766 in 2023 in China, representing a growth of 39.7 percent year on year.
Xinhua
  19:37 UTC+8, 2024-01-20       0
New foreign-invested firms rise almost 40 pct in China in 2023: data
Xinhua

This panoramic aerial photo taken on January 10, 2023 shows a view of Lujiazui area in the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone in east China's Shanghai.

The number of newly established foreign-invested enterprises reached 53,766 in 2023 in China, representing a growth of 39.7 percent year on year, latest data from the Ministry of Commerce showed on Friday.

The actual foreign direct investment (FDI), which remained at a high level, hit more than 1.13 trillion yuan (US$160 billion), down 8 percent year on year, according to the data.

In terms of sectors, FDI to the manufacturing industry reached 317.92 billion yuan in 2023, down 1.8 percent, even though high-tech manufacturing registered a 6.5 percent increase in FDI.

The ministry, in a statement, specified that high-tech industries attracted 423.34 billion yuan, accounting for 37.3 percent of the total amount of FDI last year. Its share in total FDI also expanded by 1.2 percentage points compared to the level in 2022.

The actual FDI to the service industry reached 776.08 billion yuan, down 13.4 percent. In contrast, FDI to the construction sector, as well as R&D and design services, increased by 43.7 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively.

FDI originating from France, Britain, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Australia increased by 84.1 percent, 81 percent, 31.5 percent, 21.4 percent, and 17.1 percent, respectively, said the data.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Xiang
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     