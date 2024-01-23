﻿
China reports expanded imports of agricultural, food products in 2023

Xinhua
China provided increased market access for imports of agricultural and food products from over 51 countries and regions in 2023.
China provided increased market access for imports of agricultural and food products from over 51 countries and regions in 2023, China's customs authorities said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the General Administration of Customs said that the approval of 146 shipments of various types of imported agricultural and food products helped meet the diversified needs of Chinese consumers, as well as their aspirations for better lives.

The GAC continued to deepen its global partnerships in 2023. It signed a total of 156 cooperation documents with foreign partners, including 84 documents on market access for agricultural and food products with its Belt and Road cooperation partners, according to the statement.

This year, China's customs authorities will deepen international cooperation on inspection and quarantine measures, optimize and improve quarantine and access procedures for agricultural and food products, and continue to create new growth points for the trade of such products, the statement said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Belt and Road Initiative
