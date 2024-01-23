Biz / Economy

Shanghai targets steady growth of higher quality in 2024

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  12:50 UTC+8, 2024-01-23       0
In the government report released during the ongoing session of the Shanghai People's Congress, the city mayor said GDP was expected to grow by around 5 percent this year.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  12:50 UTC+8, 2024-01-23       0

Shot by Dong Jun. Edited by Dong Jun. Subtitles by Tian Shengjie.

Shanghai has set its 2024 economic development goals, with the city's gross domestic product expected to grow by around 5 percent, according to the government work report delivered at the opening ceremony of the annual session of the city legislature on Tuesday.

Local general budget revenue is expected to rise 5 percent from last year, with overall research and development expenditure making up about 4.5 percent of the city's GDP.

Over the past year, Shanghai's economic and social development has made steady progress and moved toward a positive direction while maintaining stability.

Last year, the city's economic output reached around 4.72 trillion yuan (US$665 billion), an increase of 5 percent, and the general public budget revenue went up by 9.3 percent. The consumer price index rose by 0.3 percent.

Shanghai targets steady growth of higher quality in 2024
Dong Jun / SHINE

The second plenary session of the 16th Shanghai People's Congress opens on Tuesday.

Sixty-five regional headquarters of multinational corporations, and 30 foreign-invested R&D centers were added, bringing the total numbers to 956 and 561, respectively, by the end of last year.

The city has taken multiple measures to expand domestic demand and stabilize external demand, and achieved significant results in high-quality economic development.

The digital transformation of the manufacturing industry was expedited, with the establishment of three national benchmark smart factories, 19 demonstration factories, and 111 excellent application scenarios as well as the cultivation of 25 leading companies with dominant role in their supply chains, and 34 industrial internet platforms cumulatively.

The total output from strategic emerging industries accounted for 43.9 percent of that from industrial enterprises above designated size. The output of the three pioneering industries, namely integrated circuitry, biomedicine and artificial intelligence, totaled 1.6 trillion yuan.

In 2024, Shanghai aims to further improve its first-class business environment. Another 150 tasks and measures in business environment reform would comprehensively enhance the experience of enterprises.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     