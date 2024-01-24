Biz / Economy

Convenience stores profitability rebounds as foot traffic increases

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  17:07 UTC+8, 2024-01-24       0
Over 80 percent of convenience store operators reported a total revenue increase in the past year, compared with only 64 percent in 2022.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  17:07 UTC+8, 2024-01-24       0
Convenience stores profitability rebounds as foot traffic increases
HelloRF

Convenience stores' sales and general business operations rebounded in 2023, with profitability and foot traffic showing steady recovery, a recent industry survey shows.

Over 80 percent of convenience store operators reported a total revenue increase in the past year, compared with only 64 percent in 2022, and most suggested an optimistic outlook in the coming year with new expansion initiatives being considered.

Their overall profitability also improved with 52.5 percent growth of profit achieved year on year, according to the China Chain Store & Franchise Association's latest survey of 59 domestic convenience store chain operators, covering more than 110,000 shops.

A total of 61 percent of chain operators reported comparable store sales increase, higher from that of 50 percent a year ago.

The past year also saw over 13,000 new openings and the closure of 4,076 convenience stores across the country.

Over 55 percent of convenience stores saw an increase in foot traffic, jumping from only 21.9 percent in 2022.

Business prospects also took a brighter turn and sentiment with as many as 71 percent of chain operators planning to either expand in their existing regions or seek expansion opportunities in regions they have yet to cover.

By the end of 2022, China had around 300,000 convenience stores with their penetration rate continuing to climb, and around 63 percent were owned by chain store operators.

Respondents of the survey stated their priorities this year included digitalization transformation, expansion of online business, and the launch of new store formats.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     