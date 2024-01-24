City advisers make proposals to boost digital applications

Shanghai's political advisers have made proposals to boost digital applications, covering public utility meters, meal delivery services for the elderly, and bus stop planning, etc.

Shanghai's political advisers have made proposals to boost digital applications during the ongoing "Two Sessions," covering public utility meters, meal delivery services for the elderly, bus stop planning, medical imaging and data asset valuation.



Shanghai should boost smart water meter installation, as a part of the city's efforts to promote digital transformation and accelerate new technology infrastructure, according to Wang Yanhua, a Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Shanghai Committee member.

This will improve the scientific, digital and intelligent level of water supply services, Wang said.



By 2025, Shanghai plans to offer smart water meters covering 70 percent of families, compared with 58 percent coverage by the end of 2023.

Fang Yongxin, president of food delivery platform Ele.me and a Shanghai People's Congress member, called for upgrading meal delivery services for seniors digitally. It fits well with Shanghai's transition into an aging society and its strategy to develop the "silver-hair economy" to better serve the aged.



In suburban Songjiang District, Ele.me is cooperating with community centers to offer online cantering services for 2,000 aged people. They can order meals online and use government subsidies easily.



SPC deputy Pan Xichen, a manager of China Telecom's Shanghai branch, suggested promoting dynamic imaging services included in Shanghai's digital medical imaging charging catalog, and optimization of bus stop location and related route planning citywide, based on 5G and new technologies.



Ji Xinhua, another SPC deputy and chairman of UCloud, advised active exploration of data sharing and collaboration models among different industries, accelerating data security standards and promoting the inclusion of data assets in a company's balance sheet.

Ji also urged the city to expand artificial intelligence computing capabilities and optimize language data to support localized AI model development.

UCloud is a STAR-listed company that provides public cloud services.

This goes well with Shanghai's strategy to develop three pioneering industries namely AI, bio-medicine and chips.

In 2023, the output of the city's three pioneering industries hit 1.6 trillion yuan (US$225.3 billion), Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng told the "Two Sessions" earlier.