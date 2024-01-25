China's Tianjin Port reports growth in new energy product exports

Tianjin Port facilitated exports of electric passenger vehicles, lithium-ion batteries and solar batteries worth a total of nearly 16.7 billion yuan in 2023, up 22.4% year on year.

Tianjin Port in north China facilitated exports of electric passenger vehicles, lithium-ion batteries and solar batteries worth a total of nearly 16.7 billion yuan (US$2.33 billion) in 2023, up 22.4 percent year on year, according to Tianjin Customs.

In recent years, the three new energy products have replaced clothing, furniture and home appliances as the most popular products in China's foreign trade, reflecting the continuously improving structure of China's exports and the Chinese economy's new trend of high-quality development.

Tianjin has rolled out favorable policies to shore up exports for new energy enterprises, including policies encouraging enterprises to utilize cross-border e-commerce platforms and certificates of origin under the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement to enhance the competitiveness of their export products in the international market.