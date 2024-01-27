﻿
Biz / Economy

Xinhua news agency unveils new services in Shanghai

﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  21:37 UTC+8, 2024-01-27       0
The China Economic Information Service Shanghai Headquarters was launched on Saturday with the aiming of enhancing the business news sector of the city.
﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  21:37 UTC+8, 2024-01-27       0
Xinhua news agency unveils new services in Shanghai
Ti Gong

The China Economic Information Service Shanghai Headquarters was launched on Saturday with the aiming of enhancing the business news sector of the city.

Under the state-level Xinhua news agency, the China Economic Information Service has played a leading role in introducing business policies and in the development of the country.

With the establishment of its Shanghai headquarters, the entity is expected to facilitate Shanghai's growth as a global financial center with more media power thanks to Xinhua's advantages in information collection, data sharing and talented professionals, said Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining.

Fu Hua, head of Xinhua news agency, said the move is also part of the consolidated cooperation between Xinhua and Shanghai, which should be further enhanced on Shanghai's way to becoming a global center of economics, finance, trade, shipping and sci-tech innovation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     