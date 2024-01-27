Xinhua news agency unveils new services in Shanghai

The China Economic Information Service Shanghai Headquarters was launched on Saturday with the aiming of enhancing the business news sector of the city.

Ti Gong

Under the state-level Xinhua news agency, the China Economic Information Service has played a leading role in introducing business policies and in the development of the country.

With the establishment of its Shanghai headquarters, the entity is expected to facilitate Shanghai's growth as a global financial center with more media power thanks to Xinhua's advantages in information collection, data sharing and talented professionals, said Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining.

Fu Hua, head of Xinhua news agency, said the move is also part of the consolidated cooperation between Xinhua and Shanghai, which should be further enhanced on Shanghai's way to becoming a global center of economics, finance, trade, shipping and sci-tech innovation.