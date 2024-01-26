Biz / Economy

China pledges to expand imports in 2024

Xinhua
  18:01 UTC+8, 2024-01-26       0
China plans to increase imports this year to share the business opportunities arising from its ultra-large market with the world.
Xinhua
  18:01 UTC+8, 2024-01-26       0

China plans to increase imports this year to share the business opportunities arising from its ultra-large market with the world, Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said Friday.

"We will expand the imports of high-quality consumer goods, advanced technologies, important equipment, key components, energy and other resources, and agricultural products in short supply in China," Wang told a press conference.

China will move to diversify import channels and streamline the process of importing, he added.

The country will continue to host the China Import and Export Fair, the China International Fair for Trade in Services and the China International Import Expo, support Chinese enterprises in attending exhibitions abroad, and further facilitate cross-border trips for businesspeople to create opportunities for face-to-face communication, Wang said.

In April 2023, the State Council issued a guideline on stabilizing the scale of foreign trade and optimizing its structure, which has produced positive results, according to the official.

While continuing to ensure the implementation of the guideline, the Ministry of Commerce is now considering additional measures in this regard and trying to roll them out as soon as possible to complement the existing policies, Wang said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
China International Import Expo
CIIE
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     