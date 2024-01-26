Biz / Economy

China to promote mature Pudong experiences across the country

Xinhua
  18:11 UTC+8, 2024-01-26       0
China will extract and summarize mature experiences from Pudong New Area's pilot comprehensive reforms and promote them across the country, said Li Chunlin, deputy director of the National Development and Reform Commission, Friday.

China has released an implementation plan for the pilot comprehensive reforms of Pudong New Area in Shanghai. The plan focuses on strengthening the coordination of reforms, which will help amplify the effect of reforms and improve their efficiency, he noted.

The plan lists a number of substantive measures in areas such as institutional openness, technological innovation, talent development, business environment and urban governance, he added.

With a 2023-2027 timeframe, the plan aims to support the high-level reforms and opening up of Pudong New Area, as well as efforts to build Pudong into a leading area for socialist modernization.

According to the plan, Pudong New Area will be provided with greater autonomy in reforms in "key areas" and "key links". Support will be given to the new area to take the lead in improving systems and mechanisms in all areas, accelerate the building of a high-level socialist market economic system, and improve the governance system and capabilities, so that the new area will play a leading role in the nation's efforts in building a modern socialist country in all respects and promoting Chinese modernization.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
