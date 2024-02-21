Biz / Economy

China begins drafting law on promoting private economy

Xinhua
  20:42 UTC+8, 2024-02-21       0
China's Minister of Justice He Rong said at a symposium on Wednesday that the country had started drafting a law on promoting its private economy.
Xinhua
  20:42 UTC+8, 2024-02-21       0

China's Minister of Justice He Rong said at a symposium on Wednesday that the country had started drafting a law on promoting its private economy.

The symposium was jointly held by the Ministry of Justice, the National Development and Reform Commission, and the Legislative Affairs Commission of the National People's Congress Standing Committee to discuss the legislation concerning promotion of the private economy, attended by representatives of private enterprises and academics.

He said the drafting work would widely solicit opinions from the public and reach a consensus among different parties so that the law can effectively promote the healthy development of the private sector.

The attendees agreed that the major concerns of private enterprises should be well addressed, including protecting the property rights of private businesses, ensuring their equal participation in market competition, and resolving overdue payments owed to small and medium businesses.

They emphasized the necessity of boosting confidence, energizing business entities and stimulating their creativity, and promoting the development of new productive forces.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     