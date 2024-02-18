Qingpu plans to launch 24 key projects in Q1

Twenty-four projects, with a combined investment of 42.1 billion yuan (US$5.84 billion), are scheduled to start in Shanghai's suburban Qingpu District in the first quarter of 2024.

Ti Gong

Twenty-four projects, with a combined investment of 42.1 billion yuan (US$5.84 billion), are scheduled to start in Shanghai's Qingpu in the first quarter of 2024 as the suburban district goes into full development mode at the start of the Year of the Dragon.

These projects cover a wide range of social and economic fields and are expected to enhance the district's development level, accelerate its industrial upgrade and improve people's livelihood, the Qingpu government said.

On Sunday, three projects were initiated.

Ti Gong

Among them, a biomedicine project, with an investment of 1.3 billion yuan, in Qingpu New City under the joint efforts of the district government and Lingang Group will focus on biomedicine, high-end medical apparatus and instrument manufacturing, and medical service industries.

Covering about 133.2 mu, it will comprise biomedicine plants and supporting facilities.

Upon completion, it is expected to attract leading companies in AI (artificial intelligences) plus innovative drugs, AI plus high-end medical device industrial chain, precise diagnosis, recombinant protein and health service fields.

It will lay a solid foundation for the development of a whole biomedicine chain in the district that covers incubation, research and development, testing, manufacturing and commercialization of relevant industries, officials noted.

The whole project is scheduled to take five to eight years, with the first phase set to be completed in June next year.

"We decided to land the project in Qingpu due to its supreme location in the core area of the Yangtze River Delta region and we are confident of developing a benchmark project in the biomedicine field here," said Wang Fanchun, general manager assistant of Shanghai Lingang Qingpu Development Co Ltd.

Ti Gong

Another project, with an investment of 2.05 billion yuan that started construction in the West Hongqiao area on Sunday, comprises seven office buildings, as well as brand hotels, a park and a shopping mall.

Covering 461,000 square meters, it will be developed in two phases.

In Zhujiajiao Town, a housing project for relocated residents was launched at the same time.

It will involve the construction of residential buildings and supporting facilities like jogging tracks, fitness facilities, commercial facilities and a children's playground.

Ti Gong