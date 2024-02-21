Range of events planned during Shanghai Investment Promotion Season

The 2024 season will focus on the optimization and promotion of the business environment, the progress of industrial and private investment, and balanced development of districts.

Shanghai, a well-established destination for investment both domestic and international, is confident of riding the waves of a rising city to attract more quality investment with better policies and services.

The 2024 Shanghai Investment Promotion Season will be held from February to June this year, aiming at attracting overseas investment and showcasing the favorable business environment in Shanghai.

Compared with previous years, this year's event will focus more on the optimization and promotion of the business environment, the simultaneous progress of industrial and private investment, as well as the balanced development of each district.

"Shanghai should insist on benchmarking international standards in all aspects as its main line," said Gu Jun, deputy secretary-general of the city government and director of the Shanghai Development and Reform Commission.

Nine planned activities are as follows: