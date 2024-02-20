Jiading acts to optimize business environment, ease challenges

Jiading District released a new program including six actions at a conference on Sunday, to create a better business environment and tackle problems faced by enterprises.

Shanghai, a well-established destination for investment both domestic and international, is confident as it rides the waves of a rising city it will attract more quality investment with better policies and services.

To improve policies that benefit enterprises, the district government will establish a mechanism to consult enterprises prior to the formulation of enterprise-related policies, and mechanisms for evaluating the effectiveness of the policies and governmental financial support.

The district also plans to further optimize workflow and streamline approval procedures to ensure new enterprises get electricity access within four months, as well as improving support in housing and children's education for talent.

It will promote the "Jiading Science and Technology Partner Program," linking science and technology resources, and build a platform to link supply with demand for the industrialization of science and technology.

Based on the North Hongqiao Innovation Center (a game trade service platform), Jiading will build a digital culture trade industry in the North Hongqiao Business District.

Enterprises at industrial parks are expected to enjoy more considerate services, such as more efficient import and export contract registration.

Jiading will enhance legal services to ensure people can find public legal services within 15-minutes transportation time.