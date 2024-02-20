Biz / Economy

Jiading acts to optimize business environment, ease challenges

Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  16:28 UTC+8, 2024-02-20       0
Jiading District released a new program including six actions at a conference on Sunday, to create a better business environment and tackle problems faced by enterprises.
Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  16:28 UTC+8, 2024-02-20       0

Editor's note:

Shanghai, a well-established destination for investment both domestic and international, is confident as it rides the waves of a rising city it will attract more quality investment with better policies and services.

Jiading acts to optimize business environment, ease challenges

Jiading District released a new program including six actions at a conference on Sunday, to create a better business environment and tackle problems faced by enterprises.

To improve policies that benefit enterprises, the district government will establish a mechanism to consult enterprises prior to the formulation of enterprise-related policies, and mechanisms for evaluating the effectiveness of the policies and governmental financial support.

The district also plans to further optimize workflow and streamline approval procedures to ensure new enterprises get electricity access within four months, as well as improving support in housing and children's education for talent.

It will promote the "Jiading Science and Technology Partner Program," linking science and technology resources, and build a platform to link supply with demand for the industrialization of science and technology.

Based on the North Hongqiao Innovation Center (a game trade service platform), Jiading will build a digital culture trade industry in the North Hongqiao Business District.

Enterprises at industrial parks are expected to enjoy more considerate services, such as more efficient import and export contract registration.

Jiading will enhance legal services to ensure people can find public legal services within 15-minutes transportation time.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Hongqiao
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     