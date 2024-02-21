Shanghai's Changning boosts business environment with new measures

Shanghai's downtown Changning District has released a new set of policies aimed at enhancing its business landscape, with a dozen new "Investment Cooperation Partners" awarded.

Shanghai, a well-established destination for investment from home and abroad, is confident to ride the waves of a rising city to attract more quality investment with better policies and services.



Shanghai's Changning District released a new set of policies on Tuesday aimed at enhancing its business landscape.

A dozen new "Investment Cooperation Partners" were awarded with the launch of major construction projects in the downtown district.

A collective signing event was also held for 24 newly introduced key enterprises, totaling an investment of 23.3 billion yuan (US$3.2 billion).

The district recognized 63 key enterprises and 36 major office buildings for their contributions to the regional economy in 2023.

The initiatives align with Changning's engagement in supporting the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region, the construction of the Hongqiao International Open Hub, and the creation of a pioneering area for "Silk Road E-commerce" cooperation, according to the district government.

The newly released business environment policies, with five major sectors and 31 tasks, reflect the district's ongoing efforts to cater to the evolving needs of businesses, said Ye Pengju, director of the Changning Development and Reform Commission.

"The companies' requirements have shifted from financial support to fostering teams, talent development, technological innovation and support for innovative scenarios," Ye noted.

The district's talent service policies, for instance, targeting a broader range of personnel from senior management to mid-level managers and grassroots research and development staff, have become a key attraction in its investment and recruitment efforts, Ye said.

Changning now focuses on six key industries, namely aviation services, Internet+lifestyle services, fashion creativity, artificial intelligence innovation, financial services and life health, aiming to provide convenient services for industry enterprises in various aspects of their operations.

The district conducted investment promotion in 18 countries and regions worldwide in 2023, established five government-enterprise joint investment promotion service stations in domestic cities, including Shenzhen and Chengdu, and introduced in 850 key projects throughout the year, according to Hou Jijun, director of Changning.

Last year, Changning's gross domestic product surpassed 200 billion yuan for the first time, with a year-on-year growth of 12.8 percent, leading the city.