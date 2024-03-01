Biz / Economy

China's Hengqin lifts tariffs for most imports from Macau

Xinhua
  23:25 UTC+8, 2024-03-01       0
The island of Hengqin in south China's Guangdong Province on Friday started to allow most goods to be moved there tax-free from the neighboring Macau SAR.
Xinhua
  23:25 UTC+8, 2024-03-01       0

The island of Hengqin in south China's Guangdong Province on Friday started to allow most goods to be moved there tax-free from the neighboring Macau Special Administrative Region (SAR).

The new customs operation became effective at midnight in the Guangdong-Macau In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, in the city of Zhuhai. The zone covers the 106-square-km island of Hengqin that sits between Macau and the Chinese mainland.

Under the new mechanism, tariffs will be generally lifted for goods entering Hengqin from Macau, while goods moving from Hengqin to the Chinese mainland will now be subject to import duties, if they are not eligible for added-value tax exemption.

Similar tax exemptions also apply to luggage and parcels entering Hengqin from Macau.

The new policy is seen as a major arrangement to enrich the practice of "one country, two systems" in Macau and boost economic diversification of the SAR, which has a land area of only 32.8 square km.

Li Weinong, director of the zone's executive committee, said the customs rearrangement also aims to make it easier for Macau residents to live and work in the zone.

Macau residents are now allowed to bring a reasonable amount of cooked meat, fresh vegetables and fruits into Hengqin, which is a pioneering reform in China, according to Li.

"The new policy will effectively facilitate the flow of goods, personnel, capital and information between Hengqin and Macau, and create valuable new space for Macau's new industries and business forms," said the official.

In 2021, China's central authorities decided to build the Guangdong-Macau In-depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and make the island an important new growth point for Macau's economy.

By the end of 2023, there were 11,500 Macau residents working or living in Hengqin, an annual increase of over 70 percent, according to the zone's statistics bureau.

Xuan Jianguo, secretary-general of the Hengqin Institute of Innovation and Development, said the customs reform will greatly boost the integration of Hengqin and Macau.

"Hengqin has completed a key step toward fulfilling its two main goals, which are promoting the diversification of Macau's economy and creating a new home for Macau residents to live and work," Xuan said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     