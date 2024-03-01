East China fair highlights latest industry trends

The 32nd East China Fair 2024 Shanghai, the country's largest textile, garment, and light industrial trade fair, features the latest industry trends.

The 32nd East China Fair 2024 Shanghai opened on Friday with guests and vendors meeting face-to-face to learn about the latest trends.

"As a comprehensive representation of the high-quality development of foreign trade in Eastern China, the fair includes cutting-edge innovation in apparel and clothing, textile fabrics, family products, and decorative gifts," Shanghai Commerce Commission Director Zhu Min said at the Friday opening ceremony.

"It also opens up new channels for local players' overseas expansion and open cooperation, creating more foreign trade business opportunities," he said.

The fair is the country's largest textile, garment, and light industrial trade expo that reveals new products and innovative designs.

The textile and apparel industry is upgrading supply chain capabilities and improving ecological development, product design, and development, according to China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export Textiles Deputy Director Zhang Xi'an.

Under the theme "Focusing on quality improvements and making steady progress in high-quality development of overseas trade," speakers highlighted the light industry trade trends. As many as 47 foreign trade companies from 12 cities and provinces were presented with innovation awards.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Song Xiaowei, product director of All Star Houseware Ltd, said that the expo offered opportunities for the company to present new designs as global buyers increasingly place a higher value on distinctive design features than just manufacturing abilities from Chinese manufacturers.

"We want to offer more original design items, which we believe will bring us greater benefits in the long run," he said, adding that he expects 10 to 20 percent growth in business this year due to sustained demand from international sales. It also wants to invest more in new designs and integrated services to provide buyers with one-stop sourcing alternatives.

Ti Gong

Calvin Chen, International Business Director of Shanghai Silk Group Co Ltd's apparel brand LILY, said the apparel offers are more than just a presentation of Chinese-made items; they also reflect oriental ideology and brand ideas through trendy design and product layouts.

It has invited retail groups from Southeast Asia and Saudi Arabia to gain a better grasp of not only the brand itself but also the entire apparel and textile market landscape.

It has sought collaboration with international designers to reflect the latest fashion trends and operates over 70 outlets abroad.

Kenyan trader Kasili, who was attending the show for the first time, was excited to see more Chinese offers. He was familiar with Chinese products and was looking for African-specific clothes and homeware items at the exhibition.

Dong Jun / SHINE

If you go:

Date: March 1-4

Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Centre

Address: No. 2345, Longyang Road, Pudong New Area

上海新国际博览中心龙阳路2345号