Biz / Economy

UAE free trade zone welcomes Chinese companies

Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  20:18 UTC+8, 2024-03-04       0
DMCC, a free trade zone in the United Arab Emirates, had 852 Chinese companies registered by the end of 2023, an increase of 25 percent on an annual basis.
Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  20:18 UTC+8, 2024-03-04       0

Chinese companies have shown increasing interest in expanding into overseas markets via free trade zones, of which DMCC, one such zone in the United Arab Emirates, is an active and welcoming host.

"We expect to attract more Chinese companies to set up in our zone for quality commercial space and services," said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, executive chairman and chief executive of DMCC, where 852 Chinese companies had registered by the end of 2023, an increase of 25 percent on an annual basis.

The zone, under the Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise, expects to host companies in diversified industries, with those representing the future particularly welcomed.

"We hope to develop a cluster for the gaming industry, while the trade of gems is also our strength as Dubai has become a top international hub for the diamond trade," Sulayem said. He will attend an international forum on diamond exchange in Shanghai this week after having staged two roadshows for DMCC.

UAE free trade zone welcomes Chinese companies

Ahmed Bin Sulayem speaks during the roadshow.

Hamad Buamim, chairman of the board of directors of DMCC, said the Belt and Road Initiative has greatly empowered free trade zones like DMCC.

"We offer great access to markets beyond the UAE and India and central Asia as well … the BRI is of great interest for us as we are a corridor connecting the east with the west," he said.

Last year, DMCC signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with the Lingang Special Area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone to cooperate in areas such as innovation, commerce, logistics, and trade.

DMCC has made it a priority to attract Chinese businesses to Dubai by creating a customized ecosystem, including the Yingtian Chinese Business Centre DMCC and a Mandarin version of its website.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Belt and Road Initiative
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     