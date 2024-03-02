Biz / Economy

Putuo launches key reforms to boost business environment

Policies align with World Bank reforms, drive business development, and create a favorable environment for key industries.
Shanghai, a well-established destination for investment from home and abroad, is confident it will attract more quality investment thanks to better policies and services.

The policy.

Putuo District launched more than 100 reform measures on Friday aimed at further enhancing the city's business climate.

These policies aim to align with World Bank reforms, drive business development, create a favorable environment for key industries, and build a skilled service team to serve companies, the district government said.

The meeting also saw the signing ceremony for 28 key projects in Putuo. Among them, the East China Normal University and the Putuo government will collaborate to establish the Integrated Circuit Industry College. It aims to advance innovation and resource aggregation in the integrated circuit industry in Putuo.

Additionally, the district signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Yangtze River Delta National Technology Innovation Center.

Imaginechina

Contracts for key projects to be developed in Putuo District are signed on Friday.

This partnership will focus on the joint incubation of industrial projects across the Yangtze Delta region to foster a diverse and open innovation ecosystem in Putuo.

Putuo's fiscal revenue reached 15.4 billion yuan (US$2.1 billion) in 2023, up 11.81 percent year-on-year, marking three consecutive years of double-digit growth.

In terms of industry development, Putuo is focusing on intelligent software, research and development services, fintech, and health and life sciences.

Putuo has introduced a comprehensive talent policy to support professionals of the innovation sectors, cross-industry collaboration, high-level talent recruitment, and housing for talented personnel.

The district also aims to improve housing solutions for workers from other domestic regions, enhancing the quality and supply of rental housing to create a better living environment for all residents.

﻿
