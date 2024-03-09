China's CPI up 0.7% year on year in February
2024-03-09
China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, edged up 0.7 percent year on year in February, reversing a 0.8-percent decline in January, official data showed Saturday.
On a monthly basis, the CPI went up 1 percent in February, said the National Bureau of Statistics.
The core CPI, deducting food and energy prices, went up 1.2 percent year on year last month, NBS data showed.
