China's CPI up 0.7% year on year in February

China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, edged up 0.7 percent year on year in February, reversing a 0.8-percent decline in January, official data showed Saturday.

On a monthly basis, the CPI went up 1 percent in February, said the National Bureau of Statistics.

The core CPI, deducting food and energy prices, went up 1.2 percent year on year last month, NBS data showed.