Hainan sees robust offshore duty-free sales during Spring Festival travel rush

South China's island province of Hainan recorded total offshore duty-free sales of 7.41 billion yuan (US$1.043 billion) during the 2024 Spring Festival travel rush, which began on January 26 and ended on Tuesday.

During the period, 938,000 shoppers purchased 7.39 million duty-free products on the island, according to customs authorities in Haikou, the capital of Hainan.

In 2023, Haikou Customs recorded total offshore duty-free sales of 43.76 billion yuan.