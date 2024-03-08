Biz / Economy

China's economic, social progress in 2023: Households income and consumption and social security

Shine
  19:18 UTC+8, 2024-03-08       0
During the year 2023, China has taken solid strides in building a modern socialist country in all respects.
Shine
  19:18 UTC+8, 2024-03-08       0

The year 2023 was the first year to fully implement the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and a year for economic recovery and development following three years of COVID-19 prevention and control. China has taken solid strides in building a modern socialist country in all respects.

The following facts offer a glimpse into what the country has achieved in increasing households income and consumption and building social security in 2023.

China's economic, social progress in 2023: Households income and consumption and social security

- In 2023, the per capita disposable income nationwide was 39,218 yuan, an increase of 6.3 percent over that of the previous year or a real increase of 6.1 percent after deducting price factors.

- The median of per capita disposable income nationwide was 33,036 yuan, up by 5.3 percent.

- The national per capita consumption expenditure was 26,796 yuan, up by 9.2 percent over that of the previous year, or a real increase of 9.0 percent after deducting price factors.

- By the end of 2023, a total of 521.21 million people participated in the basic endowment insurance program for urban workers, an increase of 17.66 million over that by the end of 2022.

- By the end of 2023, there were altogether 44,000 social welfare institutions providing accommodation, of which 41,000 were elderly care institutions and 971 were institutions for child welfare, assistance and protection.

Source: National Bureau of Statistics of China

Source: Agencies   Editor: Yang Yiting
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     