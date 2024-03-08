China's economic, social progress in 2023: Households income and consumption and social security

During the year 2023, China has taken solid strides in building a modern socialist country in all respects.

The year 2023 was the first year to fully implement the guiding principles of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and a year for economic recovery and development following three years of COVID-19 prevention and control. China has taken solid strides in building a modern socialist country in all respects.

The following facts offer a glimpse into what the country has achieved in increasing households income and consumption and building social security in 2023.

- In 2023, the per capita disposable income nationwide was 39,218 yuan, an increase of 6.3 percent over that of the previous year or a real increase of 6.1 percent after deducting price factors.

- The median of per capita disposable income nationwide was 33,036 yuan, up by 5.3 percent.

- The national per capita consumption expenditure was 26,796 yuan, up by 9.2 percent over that of the previous year, or a real increase of 9.0 percent after deducting price factors.

- By the end of 2023, a total of 521.21 million people participated in the basic endowment insurance program for urban workers, an increase of 17.66 million over that by the end of 2022.

- By the end of 2023, there were altogether 44,000 social welfare institutions providing accommodation, of which 41,000 were elderly care institutions and 971 were institutions for child welfare, assistance and protection.

Source: National Bureau of Statistics of China

