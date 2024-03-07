Biz / Economy

China's foreign trade in goods up 8.7% in January-February

China's total import and export of goods expanded 8.7 percent year on year in yuan terms in the first two months of 2024, official data showed Thursday.
From January to February, the country's foreign trade in goods stood at 6.61 trillion yuan (US$930.96 billion), according to the General Administration of Customs (GAC).

Exports grew 10.3 percent year on year to 3.75 trillion yuan, while imports rose 6.7 percent from the same period of 2023 to 2.86 trillion yuan, the data showed.

In the first two months, the country's trade in goods continued the upward momentum of the fourth quarter of last year, registering a year-on-year growth for the fifth consecutive month, GAC official Lyu Daliang said, adding that the imports and exports during the period have hit a historic high.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
