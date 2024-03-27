Biz / Economy

China's industrial profits up 10.2% in first 2 months

Xinhua
  13:28 UTC+8, 2024-03-27       0
Profits of China's major industrial firms increased 10.2 percent year on year in the first two months of the year.
Xinhua
  13:28 UTC+8, 2024-03-27       0

Profits of China's major industrial firms increased 10.2 percent year on year in the first two months of the year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.

The figure reversed a 2.3 percent decline registered in 2023, the NBS said.

Industrial firms with an annual main business revenue of at least 20 million yuan (US$2.82 million) saw their combined profits reach 914.06 billion yuan during the period.

Among the 41 industrial categories monitored by the bureau, 29 recorded profit growth.

The profits of the equipment manufacturing sector continued to increase rapidly in the January-February period.

The combined profits of the sector gained 28.9 percent year on year, 24.8 percentage points higher than the growth rate registered in the previous year.

The surge contributed 6.7 percentage points to the country's overall growth in industrial profits, making equipment manufacturing sector the largest contributor, said the NBS.

Profits for the consumer goods manufacturing industry recorded relatively fast growth in the first two months of the year, marked by an increase in demand from both home and abroad.

During the period, the industry's profits increased 12.9 percent year on year, reversing the 1.1 percent decrease registered last year.

The combined operating revenue of major industrial enterprises increased by 4.5 percent year on year, 3.4 percentage points higher than the annual revenue growth of the previous year, said the NBS.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     