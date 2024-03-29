Biz / Economy

Shanghai pledges further support for SMEs to promote development

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  15:41 UTC+8, 2024-03-29       0
Measures including tax cuts, lower hiring costs, and preferential lending policies went into effect this month, said the director of the Shanghai Development and Reform Commission.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  15:41 UTC+8, 2024-03-29       0

Shanghai has pledged further support for small and medium enterprises with more coordinated initiatives to encourage high-quality economic development.

Altogether 20 measures including tax cuts, lowering of overall hiring costs such as mandatory social insurance contributions, and preferential lending policies towards small businesses have been put into effect this month, director of the Shanghai Development and Reform Commission Gu Jun said at a press conference on Friday.

"As a part of the overall macro policies to support stable overall economic outlook, growth target and employment, it's essential to further relieve the overall burden for enterprises as we strive to optimize the business environment," he said.

Overall tax deductions and other incentives are expected to reach 117 billion yuan (US$16 billion) this year, according to the SDRC.

A total of 500 billion yuan worth of bail-out financing is to be granted for small and micro businesses, and the average cost for commercial use of water, gas, and overall public utility fees at industry parks have also been lowered.

The Shanghai Human Resources and Social Security Bureau is offering a one-off subsidy of 2,000 yuan for those that hire unemployed or high school graduates.

A total of 630 job fairs with nearly 128,800 positions have already been staged this year in the city and tailor-made service targeting over 2,100 enterprises.

Altogether 2000 job fairs are to be held in Shanghai this year covering some 300,000 people and the city's public job seeking and hiring platform will be further optimized.

Startups that fit with the city's strategic and pillar industries are eligible for up to 5 million yuan of secured loans and special campaigns promoting inclusive financial service targeting private businesses will be launched later this year by the local financial bureau.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     