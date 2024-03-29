New Invest Shanghai partners awarded to boost investment and innovation

In the first quarter, 420 investment projects were signed in Shanghai, with value of US$47.5 billion, officials said at the Shanghai Global Investment Promotion Conference 2024.

Shanghai, a well-established destination for investment from home and abroad, is confident it will attract more quality investment thanks to better policies and services.



Ten firms and organizations were awarded as Partners of Shanghai's Global Business Attraction 2024 on Friday, playing roles as promoters and consultants for the city to boost investment and economic transformation.



They include world-renowned institutions and companies such as EY and tech giants of Alibaba and Bilibili. Other partners include Faurecia, Colliers International, National Green Development Fund, GLP, Yihai Kerry, Chint Group, and the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry, city officals announced at the Shanghai Global Investment Promotion Conference 2024.

The 10 will play the roles of think tanks or supporters for "Invest Shanghai" in new economy, automotive, consulting and finance, fashion, consumer products, and more fields. They will also contribute to Shanghai's development on new quality productive forces, promote business attraction for different industry chains and bring high-end and high-quality resources to Shanghai from around the world.

Patricia Xia, EY China Central managing partner, praised Shanghai's continuous efforts to attract investment and believes it would make further contribution for the city in areas such as technology innovation and green and sustainability transformation.

Shanghai has sent strong signals by connecting with global standards and exploring institutional breakthroughs that further facilitate cross-border visits and international trade and business exchanges, she noted.

"This fully reflects the deepening of China's opening up policy and we plan to further promote Shanghai's city image and influence by helping the local government with a series of investment promotion activities and contribute our professional expertise," she added.

In the first quarter, 420 projects were signed for investment in Shanghai, with total investment volume of 343.5 billion yuan (US$47.5 billion), officials said during the conference.