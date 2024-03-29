Ant's new deal to integrate BigPay wallet with Alipay network

Connectivity between China and ASEAN countries is set to be further elevated in terms of digital technologies with a latest partnership between Ant Group and Malaysia's Capital A.

The AirAsia's parent group inked the deal with Ant International on Friday to facilitate more efficient and easier access to payment and other digital technology solutions.

Capital A's digital wallet BigPay will be integrated into Alipay's local network, meaning about 1.5 million users of BigPay will be able to access smooth digital transaction in China without a separate app or account.

CEO of Capital A and AirAsia co-founder Tony Fernandes spoke highly of the potential for inbound travel to China.

"We quickly put our full capacity back for China flights (when pandemic travel restrictions were lifted) and we are very satisfied with the results," he said.

Ti Gong

With about 40 percent of AirAsia's traffic bound to China, the company is also eying more routes connecting second- and third-tier cities in China and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) destinations, which could mean much faster and more efficient connectivity.



Malaysia and China have waived travel visa requirements for each other's citizens effective December last year, and South Korean and Malaysian digital wallet users were the most active inbound customers in China last year, according to Alipay data.

Ant International is also in discussion to integrate cross-border digital payments, payment orchestration, marketing and digitalization technology solutions into Capital A's business ecosystem.

Payment is highly valued by customers as the first step for cross-border travel, and the two sides share similar goals in enhancing access to seamless financial services and affordable travel experiences.

Ant International CEO Yang Peng said: "By leveraging Ant International's digital technology solutions and Capital A's robust global ecosystem, we can bring more seamless services and diversified growth pathways for consumers and businesses in the region and beyond."

He also noted that they are making further efforts to connect overseas digital payment service with Alipay's local network and easing the procedure for foreign card holders to link with Alipay's homegrown app.

Other collaborative initiatives also include digital inclusion, cultivating digital talent and promotion of sustainable travel programs.