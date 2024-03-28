Biz / Economy

Shanghai highlights innovation to boost international competitiveness

Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  18:30 UTC+8, 2024-03-28       0
Shanghai to focus on innovation in areas such as new productivity while developing its "five centers" and accelerate the building of a modern socialist city with global influence.
Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  18:30 UTC+8, 2024-03-28       0
Shanghai highlights innovation to boost international competitiveness
State Council Information Office

Shanghai officials give a briefing on the city's development during a press conference at the State Council Information Office in Beijing on Thursday.

Shanghai will focus on innovation in areas such as new productivity during the development of its "five centers" and accelerate the building of a modern socialist international metropolis with global influence, city officials told a press conference at the State Council Information Office on Thursday.

Shanghai is sparing no efforts in developing the "five centers," namely, an international economic center, financial center, trade center, shipping center, and science and technology innovation center, which is a path to achieve the city's high-quality development, Mayor Gong Zheng said in Beijing.

The city's core competitiveness has improved significantly since this strategy was officially launched in 2017, according to Gong, with its gross domestic product hitting 4.72 trillion yuan (US$653 billion) last year, ranking among the top cities in the world.

The amount of transactions in Shanghai's financial market last year reached a new high of more than 330 trillion yuan, with 1,771 financial institutions licensed in the city by the end of 2023, including 548 foreign-funded ones.

Furthermore, the trade volume at Shanghai ports reached a record high of 10.7 trillion yuan last year, accounting for 3.6 percent of the total global trade volume, continuing to rank first among cities worldwide. The container throughput reached 49.16 million TEUs (Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units), ranking first in the world for 14 consecutive years.

The city's research and development expenditure increased to about 4.4 percent of its GDP, and Shanghai was listed among the world's top five science and technology clusters for the first time last year by the World Intellectual Property Organization, Gong revealed.

The number of high-value invention patents per 10,000 people hit a new high of 50.2.

He said that Shanghai is pursuing high-quality development by boosting new quality productive forces.

Twenty major scientific and technological infrastructures have been built or planned in Shanghai, with several high-level research institutes established.

The city now has more than 800,000 talents in its three pillar industries, namely, integrated circuits, biomedicine and artificial intelligence.

"Shanghai will promote the integration of advanced manufacturing and modern service industries, accelerating the digital transformation and green low-carbon transformation of all sectors, especially traditional industries," Gong noted.

Shanghai will also support four new "tracks" – digital economy, green and low-carbon economy, metaverse and intelligent terminals – as well as five "future industries" – future health, future intelligence, future energy, future space, and future materials, he added.

With seven consecutive editions of action plans introduced to optimize the business environment, Shanghai registered a record actual utilization of foreign investment totaling US$24 billion in 2023, with the accumulative amount exceeding US$350 billion, Hua Yuan, vice mayor of Shanghai, told the same press conference.

Shanghai currently boasts 956 regional headquarters of multinational corporations and 561 foreign-funded R&D centers.

The city will also continue to hold a series of investment-promotion activities to support foreign-funded enterprises to invest in green development, digital transformation, science and technology innovation, and other key areas, said Hua.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     