Shanghai and Hong Kong sign 20 cooperation documents

Shanghai and Hong Kong signed 20 cooperation documents at the Sixth Plenary Session of the Hong Kong/Shanghai Co-Cooperation Conference to boost ties in the digital economy, finance and urban development, among others.

Shanghai Mayor and Deputy Party Chief Gong Zheng and John Lee Ka-chiu, Hong Kong's chief executive, signed the memorandum of understanding on Friday.

"Since the first meeting in 2003, the two cities have been engaging in more frequent exchanges and pushing forward high quality development," Gong said.

These exchanges created opportunities and built a win-win situation for the two cities, he said.

"Strengthening cooperation between Shanghai and Hong Kong is of great significance to promoting the prosperity and development of the two places and better serving the country," he added.

The two cities plan to leverage the opportunity of signing a new round of cooperation documents to integrate development strategies comprehensively, create highlights for cooperation and together push Shanghai-Hong Kong cooperation to a new level, he said.

Also at the meeting were Yin Zonghua, deputy director of Beijing's liaison office in Hong Kong, Hua Yuan, Shanghai's vice mayor, and Paul Chan, Hong Kong's financial secretary.