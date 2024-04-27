China's industrial profits up 4.3 pct in Q1

Profits of China's major industrial firms increased 4.3 percent year on year in the first quarter of the year, official data showed Saturday.

The growth reversed a 2.3 percent decline registered in 2023, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Industrial firms with an annual main business revenue of at least 20 million yuan (US$ 2.82 million) saw their combined profits reach 1.51 trillion yuan during the first three months.