China's industrial profits up 4.3 pct in Q1

Xinhua
  13:39 UTC+8, 2024-04-27
Profits of China's major industrial firms increased 4.3 percent year on year in the first quarter of the year, official data showed Saturday.
Xinhua
  13:39 UTC+8, 2024-04-27

Profits of China's major industrial firms increased 4.3 percent year on year in the first quarter of the year, official data showed Saturday.

The growth reversed a 2.3 percent decline registered in 2023, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Industrial firms with an annual main business revenue of at least 20 million yuan (US$ 2.82 million) saw their combined profits reach 1.51 trillion yuan during the first three months.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
