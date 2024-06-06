China expects 30% surge in border crossings during Dragon Boat Festival

China's National Immigration Administration has projected a 32.5 percent year-on-year surge in border entries and exits during the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival break.

China's National Immigration Administration has projected a 32.5 percent year-on-year surge in border entries and exits during the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival break, with a daily average of 1.75 million crossings nationwide, according to figures released Thursday.

The Dragon Boat Festival is one of China's major traditional holidays, falling on the fifth day of the fifth month of the lunar calendar, which this year is June 10.

As the holiday immediately follows a weekend this year, people will enjoy a three-day break from June 8 to 10, with many expected to take advantage of the period to travel.

Major aviation hubs are expected to see a steady increase in passenger traffic, and daily average arrivals and departures at Shanghai Pudong Airport are projected to reach a combined 89,000.

Land border checkpoints leading to Hong Kong and Macau will also face surging traveler volumes. Luohu Port in Shenzhen City is expected to handle a daily average of 217,000 crossings, while the Gongbei checkpoint in Zhuhai City is projected to see a daily average of 320,000 crossings.

In response, immigration authorities have implemented measures to streamline clearance procedures and maintain operational efficiency and safety, aiming to keep waiting periods in immigration queues for Chinese citizens below 30 minutes.