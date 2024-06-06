﻿
Biz / Economy

China expects 30% surge in border crossings during Dragon Boat Festival

Xinhua
  18:24 UTC+8, 2024-06-06       0
China's National Immigration Administration has projected a 32.5 percent year-on-year surge in border entries and exits during the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival break.
Xinhua
  18:24 UTC+8, 2024-06-06       0

China's National Immigration Administration has projected a 32.5 percent year-on-year surge in border entries and exits during the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival break, with a daily average of 1.75 million crossings nationwide, according to figures released Thursday.

The Dragon Boat Festival is one of China's major traditional holidays, falling on the fifth day of the fifth month of the lunar calendar, which this year is June 10.

As the holiday immediately follows a weekend this year, people will enjoy a three-day break from June 8 to 10, with many expected to take advantage of the period to travel.

Major aviation hubs are expected to see a steady increase in passenger traffic, and daily average arrivals and departures at Shanghai Pudong Airport are projected to reach a combined 89,000.

Land border checkpoints leading to Hong Kong and Macau will also face surging traveler volumes. Luohu Port in Shenzhen City is expected to handle a daily average of 217,000 crossings, while the Gongbei checkpoint in Zhuhai City is projected to see a daily average of 320,000 crossings.

In response, immigration authorities have implemented measures to streamline clearance procedures and maintain operational efficiency and safety, aiming to keep waiting periods in immigration queues for Chinese citizens below 30 minutes.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Pudong Airport
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     