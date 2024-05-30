﻿
Biz / Economy

Challenges and hopes coexist on the road to green finance

﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  21:32 UTC+8, 2024-05-30       0
Nation's first report on sustainable development of green finance in the Yangtze River Delta shows the challenges facing the region's banking industry but also offers solutions.
﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  21:32 UTC+8, 2024-05-30       0
Challenges and hopes coexist on the road to green finance
Ti Gong

Experts in charge of banking associations in the Yangtze River Delta region spoke on the theme of green finance.

The nation's first report on the sustainable development of green finance in the Yangtze River Delta region was released on Thursday, with existing problems revealed and corresponding strategies presented.

The release came at the second joint meeting of Banking Associations in the Yangtze River Delta Region, the first of which was held last June.

The report shows the challenges facing green finance in the region's banking industry, including the lack of unified standards for ESG (environmental, social and governance) information disclosure by domestic financial institutions and real enterprises, an insufficient degree of international convergence, the lack of accurate and effective carbon emission data and accounting methods, and the lack of composite professionals in green finance.

According to the report, it's necessary to prevent financial institutions from greenwashing (false environmental propaganda) through regulations and enhanced ESG disclosure.

Possible solutions have been suggested, including improving the green financial system, financial institutions' supervision and information disclosure, incentive and constraint mechanisms, green financial products, and market system, intensifying international cooperation.

At the 2016 G20 Hangzhou Summit, China included green finance as an important topic on its agenda for the first time, having green finance development officially written into the G20 Hangzhou Summit Communiqué.

Since then, green and sustainable development has become a distinctive feature of China's contemporary high-quality development.

By the end of this year's first quarter, the green financing balance of Shanghai's banking sector totaled 1,566.615 billion yuan (US$215.6 billion), up 9.58 percent from the beginning of the year. Among them, the balance of green credit was 1,5191.96 billion yuan, up 10.04 percent from the beginning of the year, official data showed.

Challenges and hopes coexist on the road to green finance
Ti Gong

The nation's first report on sustainable development of green finance in the Yangtze River Delta banking sector.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     