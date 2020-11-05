Preparations for 4th CIIE already underway

Floor plan for next year's China International Import Expo is released at the Enterprise Alliance Conference where 29 companies sign agreements to exhibit at the 2021 event.

A floor plan of next year’s 4th China International Import Expo was released on Thursday at the Enterprise Alliance Conference.

Also at the conference, 29 companies signed agreements to participate in the 2021 event as exhibitors.

According to the China International Import Expo Bureau, the fourth session of the CIIE will focus on serving the "new development paradigm with domestic circulation as the mainstay and domestic and international circulations reinforcing each other" as raised by President Xi Jinping.

The fourth expo will be held from November 5 to 10. The business exhibition will have to set up six major areas, for food and agricultural products, automobiles, intelligent industries and information technology, consumer goods, medical equipment and health care products, and trade in services.

"In the meantime, we will go one step further in exploring cutting-edge technologies and products, as well as care for people’s livelihood and promoting consumption, so that more featured exhibits can promote the 'dual-circulation'," said Sun Chenghai, deputy director of the bureau and secretary-general of the Enterprise Alliance.

The intelligent industry and information technology exhibition area will add special zones for digital transformation of industry and integrated circuits.

There will also be a comprehensive experience venue in the energy conservation and environment-friendly special zone to showcase the most advanced environmental protection concepts in water purification, air purification, heat energy and comprehensive energy-saving and environmental protection.

As for the consumer goods section, the special zone for sports will double its size and expand coverage to cover enterprises in the whole industrial chain.

The public health special zone in the medical equipment and health care products area, which first set up in the third CIIE, will expand its exhibition area in the fourth session, aiming at include results of vaccine research and development and production. It will focus on showing vaccine products and the upstream and downstream industry chain, 5G technology-based remote diagnosis and treatment products, as well as mobile and rapid detection equipment and technologies.

Preferential tax policies launched for the third CIIE will also be offered at next year’s event to exhibits that meet the tax-free category list after transactions are concluded.