Henan invites global businesses to investment, trade fair

Officials from China’s central Henan Province have sent invitations to the 14th China Henan International Investment and Trade Fair to businesses around the world at the ongoing China International Import Expo.

The fair will be held in Zhengzhou, capital of Henan Province, from April 19 to 21 next year, and is expected to attract even more visitors than 2019 when around 15,700 people from 88 countries and regions took part in the event and secured 463 projects worthy of 422 billion yuan (US$64 billion).

The fair this year, under the theme of “strengthening openness and cooperation for win-win results,” will apply a new vision of development, making it more globalized, high-end, market-based and well-served for the Belt and Road Initiative, said Ma Jian, director of the commerce commission of Henan Province.

“After years of development, the fair has grown into Henan’s biggest trade event, and we sincerely hope people around the world can come to witness the opportunities in Henan,” Ma said.

Last year, Henan’s economic output exceeded 5.4 trillion yuan, ranking fifth on the Chinese mainland; among which trade value surpassed 570 billion yuan and foreign investment amounted to US$18.7 billion. Nearly 190 Fortune Global 500 companies have already invested in Henan.