Biz / Event

Holographic installation puts jewelry in the picture

Ke Jiayun
  20:21 UTC+8, 2020-11-07       0
New technology helped jewelry shine in different forms at the pavilion for consumer goods at the third China International Import Expo.
New technology helped jewelry shine in different forms at the pavilion for consumer goods at the ongoing China International Import Expo.

Renowned jeweler Maison Cartier made its debut at the import expo as part of the Richemont stand with several hi-tech installations to display its products in different ways.

Thanks to the latest technology and innovation, Cartier designed a new interactive holographic installation that brings the brand's prestigious and high-end collections closer to clients. Guests are not only able to enjoy a beautiful 360-degree jewelry hologram, but also control the rotation, and even zoom in to see every detail of Cartier’s savoir-faire.

Holographic installation puts jewelry in the picture
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

An interactive holographic installation showcases a Cartier ring.

There are 33 pieces of Cartier collections shown at this installation, including bracelets, watches, rings, necklaces and brooches.

A large interactive screen "Do You Speak Cartier" is  at the booth for visitors to click the sketch-style images to see corresponding jewelry products.

A digital book about its cheetah-related collection Panthère de Cartier and culture behind the design is projected to a book-shaped base.

"Cartier’s vision is resolutely illustrated in the unique features of its booth at the CIIE," said Guillaume Alix, CEO of Cartier China. "A harmonious fusion of luxury and innovation is achieved through the use of virtual reality and augmented reality."

Holographic installation puts jewelry in the picture
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A digital book about the cheetah-related collection Panthère de Cartier.

He said Cartier is making a bold trek into the online space of the Chinese market.

In addition, Cartier still provides a traditional way for visitors to learn how its jewelry is made. It has invited its talented artisans to the exhibition to craft jewelry on-site. The crafting show is given twice a day, each lasting for two hours.

During the import expo, Cartier plays two documentaries it made with Beijing's Palace Museum, entitled "Revive the Memory of Timepieces" and "Beyond Boundaries," at its booth, asserting Cartier's strong commitment to the preservation and transmission of cultural heritage. "Beyond Boundaries" is released to the public for the first time.

Holographic installation puts jewelry in the picture
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A Cartier artisan at work.

Fosun Happiness, a branch of Shanghai-based conglomerate Fosun, has brought Paris-based fine jewelry brand Djula to the site through "an exhibition with no jewelry."

Some 50 jewelry products, including rings, bracelets and necklaces, are showcased on eight hanging double-sided organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens, with another screen for visitors to "try the jewelry on."

The jewelry could not be showcased for real because of pandemic restrictions.

"People can try several pieces of 3D jewelry at a time," a Fosun Happiness representative said.

"Djula is an avant-garde and fashionable brand so we've designed a creative jewelry exhibition for it. We used technologies like 3D digital modeling and augmented reality to provide a digital feast for visitors."

Holographic installation puts jewelry in the picture
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Visitors can digitally try on jewelry.

Holographic installation puts jewelry in the picture
Ti Gong

Some 50 jewelry products, including rings, bracelets and necklaces, are showcased on eight hanging double-sided organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
