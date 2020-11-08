Biz / Event

Fosun boss sees more benefits in collaboration than barriers

Ding Yining
  14:47 UTC+8, 2020-11-08       0
Fosun International chairman Guo Guangchang has called for better collaboration between research institutions and companies around the globe amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fosun International chairman Guo Guangchang has called for better collaboration between research institutions and companies around the globe amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The local conglomerate and investment company sees more benefits in collaboration, rather than  barriers in times of great challenges and difficulties.

"It's an irreversible trend for different parties to seek technology partnerships and share the latest findings to combat COVID 19," he told the Hongqiao International Health Technology Innovation Forum held during the third China International Import Expo. 

"We're also exploring all kinds of possibilities to facilitate technology transfer and to ensure ample supplies once vaccines gain market approval in China."

The clinical trial for the vaccine candidate is making good progress at the moment, he added. 

He Jinguo, deputy head of the trade delegation at the National Health Commission and director general of the financial department, also called on more participants to exchange ideas and to promote the adoption of new technologies for treatment and diagnosis. 

He expects the trading volume for pharma and medical devices at this year's CIIE to climb higher than last year thanks to the introduction of more high quality and innovative offerings. 

"We welcome new technologies and players to exchange their latest ideas here," he said.

BioNTech, Fosun Pharma's partner in Germany, is exhibiting in China for the first time the product and technology of the mRNA-based vaccine being jointly developed.

Fosun and its affiliates' exhibits also include a mobile full-body CT stroke trauma ambulance and palmtop full-body ultrasound system.

