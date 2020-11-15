Biz / Event

Udder delight as Bright Dairy serves up treats

Bright Dairy Co successfully served nearly 10,000 staff and journalists at the CIIE Media Center with desserts and dairy drinks.
  The Bright Dairy booth at the media center of the third China International Import Expo.

Bright Dairy Co successfully served staff and journalists at the CIIE Media Center with desserts and dairy drinks.

With a booth of less than 20 square meters, it offered a dozen product types including coconut-flavored dairy drinks, yoghurt, fresh milk and baked goods such as cookies and desserts from its subsidiary UR Bakers.  

Other gift boxes and tie-in products associated with the Shanghai Women's Volleyball Team were also available for purchase, as souvenirs exemplifying the city's culture heritage.

