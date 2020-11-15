Udder delight as Bright Dairy serves up treats
-
The Bright Dairy booth at the media center of the third China International Import Expo.Ti Gong
-
-
-
Ti Gong
Bright Dairy Co successfully served staff and journalists at the CIIE Media Center with desserts and dairy drinks.
With a booth of less than 20 square meters, it offered a dozen product types including coconut-flavored dairy drinks, yoghurt, fresh milk and baked goods such as cookies and desserts from its subsidiary UR Bakers.
Other gift boxes and tie-in products associated with the Shanghai Women's Volleyball Team were also available for purchase, as souvenirs exemplifying the city's culture heritage.