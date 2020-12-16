Shui On rolls out the red carpet for rural Chinese food

Real estate giant Shui On Land hosted a special dinner on Tuesday at Foodie Social Theater in Xintiandi featuring food from rural China.

Real estate giant Shui On Land thinks natural products from rural China deserve the best treatment and highest recommendation.



To prove its point, the company hosted a special dinner on Tuesday at Foodie Social Theater in Xintiandi, a landmark Shui On community brand.



All the food came from Yunnan and Guizhou provinces in southwest China, and was served to people who work nearby.



The culinary offerings are all natural and nutritious, including hen, duck, goat, greenery, mushrooms and tofu.

The senior chef invited by Shui On used top of the line Vorwerk equipment to give the cuisine the best possible treatment.



The event was part of Shanghai Daily’s 2020 iDEAL Dining: Eating Out and Helping Out, which connects businesses in poverty-stricken areas with cities that crave healthy and natural products.