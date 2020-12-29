AI firms conclude cooperation agreements

Jiading signed strategic cooperation agreements with companies to enhance regional core competitiveness and inject new momentum into the development of the automotive industry.

Jiading recently signed strategic cooperation agreements with AI companies including Horizon Robotics, CITICPE and Baidu Group to enhance regional core competitiveness and inject new momentum into the development of the automotive industry.

The district is promoting an adjustment of industrial structure, formulating future-oriented and dynamic industrial planning and making development plans for public technologies, service platforms and other industrial ecological elements.

Jiading and Horizon Robotics will form a strategic partnership to promote independent innovation of domestic AI chips to help traditional car enterprises upgrade and build the district into a highland for the development of smart cars and smart car computing platform.

Relying on its advantageous location, development foundation and policy conditions, Jiading will provide fertile ground for the rapid development of AI technology enterprises like Horizon Robotics.

CITICPE will build a headquarters based on science technology and intelligent IoT and strengthen cooperation in the financial field to provide financial support for regional industrial development.

It intends to invest in a “Cloud+ Intelligent Driving Innovation Base” project in Jiading to serve the cloud computing needs of smart cities, build an intelligent driving industry cluster base and accelerate the industrialization of demonstration applications.

Baidu will build an “Artificial Intelligence Piloted Driving Demonstration Zone Operation Project” in the district to promote the development of intelligent connected vehicles in Shanghai and build an innovation highland of ICV industries in the Yangtze River Delta.