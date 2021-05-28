Biz / Event

Quality life week in store for city residents

Shanghai's Quality Life Week is launched on Friday to promote consumption while at the same time adding more cultural elements to the live-broadcast industry.
Shanghai's Quality Life Week was launched on Friday, promoting local and traditional culture via livestreaming platforms.

As a part of the second Shanghai Double Five Shopping Festival, the event will promote consumption, while at the same time, adding more cultural elements to the live-broadcast industry.

"With the Quality Life Week, we also propose to make Shanghai a leading city in the livestreaming sector," said Wang Yayuan, vice director of the publicity department and deputy director of the Shanghai State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.

"What the live-broadcast industry brings about is not only consumption, but also various kinds of cultural products, as it serves as an important means to promote content and lifestyle," Wang said.

During the week will be more than 500 online and offline activities, focused on traditional culture and arts, urban digitalization and the centenary of the Communist Party of China. 

Li Jiaqi, a livestreaming influencer, said he will promote more cultural and creative products, introduce local and traditional culture to young people, and spread the spirit of the city.

MCN (multi-channel network) institutions and Internet platforms have been invited to participate in the live-broadcast activities.

Douyin will be joining forces with major art institutes and local artists during the week.

It will launch over a hundred livestreams, with content including cloud shows, talks with artists, and visits to those on stage and behind the scenes.

Lifestyle and e-commerce app RED and video site Bilibili, both based in Shanghai, are also working with influencers who will be hitting the streets.

The week is hosted by the publicity department of Shanghai, the city's culture and tourism administration and its commerce commission.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
