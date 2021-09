Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a speech at the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) via video on Thursday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a speech at the Global Trade in Services Summit of the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) via video on Thursday, the Ministry of Commerce announced on Wednesday.

The CIFTIS will be held from September 2 to September 7 in Beijing and the Global Trade in Services Summit will be held on September 2, said MOC spokesperson Gao Feng.