﻿
Biz / Event

Michelin's hydrogen-powered car races to Shanghai for CIIE

﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  22:11 UTC+8, 2021-09-27       0
The Mission H24 powered by hydrogen started from Luxembourg and had a stopover in Thailand. It had a thorough disinfection last night after landing at Pudong International Airport.
﻿ Wang Yanlin
Wang Yanlin
  22:11 UTC+8, 2021-09-27       0
Michelin's hydrogen-powered car races to Shanghai for CIIE
Ti Gong

The Michelin Mission H24 car powered by hydrogen is in Shanghai for the China International Import Expo in November.

A racing car from Michelin worth 70,000 euros (US$82,131) has arrived in Shanghai to be among the earliest exhibits in place for the 4th China International Import Expo in November.

The Mission H24 car powered by hydrogen started from Luxembourg and had a stopover in Thailand. It had a thorough disinfection last night after landing at the Pudong International Airport.

On Monday morning, it completed Customs clearance, which only took one second via digital devices and services.

"Considering various uncertainties of flights, we tried our best to fly this car to Shanghai at the earliest time," said Kamran-Charles Vossoughi, president and chief executive officer of Michelin China.

"Now we have plenty of time to make preparations," he said.

Co-developed by Michelin and Symbio, the car has special tires, which will be a highlight at the Michelin's presentation at this year's CIIE.

Michelin's hydrogen-powered car races to Shanghai for CIIE
Ti Gong
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China International Import Expo
Pudong
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     