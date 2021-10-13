﻿
New service brings Suzhou closer to Shanghai

﻿ Li Xinran
  22:21 UTC+8, 2021-10-13       0
Passengers can now go straight to Suzhou from Shanghai airports.
Shanghai Airport Group unveiled a terminal in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, on Wednesday to allow more convenience for travellers amid deepening integration of the two cities.

Passengers planning to take flights in Shanghai can conduct ticketing and luggage check-in in Suzhou, and then go to Shanghai for boarding to prevent possible long queue in airports.

It is an important step to promote further integration in the Yangtze River Delta region via making it more convenient for travellers.

The Suzhou terminal is at the walkway beside Jinji Lake with the most notable 500-meter-long LED screen in the above.

In the core of the Suzhou Industrial Park, the new terminal provides services such as ticketing, check-in, luggage pre-security checks, luggage check-in and a VIP lounge.

Shanghai Airport Group will also develop "digital plus" and "smart plus" application platforms to facilitate passengers' reservations and provide instant information updates of the journey at any time.

In addition to the airport functions, the terminal will also house a number of services such as shopping, office and leisure to optimize its services in Suzhou.

The new terminal marks the further integration of Shanghai and Suzhou and will help improve the twin-city service of Shanghai as an international aviation hub.

It will also promote the in-depth integrated development of Shanghai and the Suzhou Industrial Park in the fields of transportation, logistics, business travel, duty-free shopping, convention and exhibition, according to the SIP.

Yangtze River
﻿
