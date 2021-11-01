﻿
Biz / Event

China International Import Expo a win-win for the globe

﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  16:59 UTC+8, 2021-11-07       0
The expo, designed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, is the world's first import expo held at the national level, an innovation in the history of global trade.
﻿ Huang Yixuan
Huang Yixuan
  16:59 UTC+8, 2021-11-07       0
China International Import Expo a win-win for the globe
China International Import Expo a win-win for the globe
China International Import Expo a win-win for the globe

Looking back on the first three sessions of the China International Import Expo, it was created from scratch and developed into a key platform for enterprises from all around the world to seek business opportunities in the Chinese market and a stage for expanding international collaboration.

The expo, designed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, is the world's first import expo held at the national level, an innovation in the history of global trade.

It has also become a magnet for exhibitors to debut their new products, technologies, and services, with dozens of new exhibits released at the expo every year, including some making their debut in the Asia Pacific region or even their global premieres.

The opening ceremony of the expo, at which President Xi has delivered a keynote speech each year, has also been under the spotlight.

At the first CIIE, Xi announced three major decisions to capitalize on the important role of Shanghai and other areas in China's opening-up – expanding the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone to include a new section, launching a science and technology innovation board at the Shanghai Stock Exchange, an experimental registration system for listed companies, and supporting the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region.

Then at the second session Xi placed emphasis on openness and cooperation for a shared future, pledging to ease market access, counter protectionism, and boost economic globalization.

As for the third session last year, when the world was striving for economic and social recovery from the shock of COVID-19, Xi said China's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) would aim to foster a new developmental paradigm with the domestic market as the mainstay and the domestic and international markets reinforcing each other.

Xi stressed nurturing new pacesetters, growing foreign trade in innovative ways, improving the business environment, and deepening bilateral, multilateral, and regional cooperation.

"Acting as a major platform for international procurement, for investment promotion, for cultural exchange, and for open cooperation, the CIIE is now an international public good for the world to share," he said.

"Our aim is to turn the China market into a market for the world, a market shared by all, and a market accessible to all."

This year, Xi reaffirmed China's determination of steadfastly advancing high-level opening-up at a moment marking the 20th anniversary of China's entry into the World Trade Organization.

The president called for grasping the prevailing development trend of economic globalization, supporting all countries in further opening-up, opposing unilateralism and protectionism and pushing for a brighter future for humankind.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
China International Import Expo
CIIE
Shanghai Stock Exchange
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     