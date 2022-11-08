5-meter-tall KAWS sculpture becomes tallest exhibit at expo
18:20 UTC+8, 2022-11-08 0
Sotheby's exhibition area at the this year expo is five times larger than that of last year, and the number of exhibits also increased significantly.
18:20 UTC+8, 2022-11-08 0
Sotheby's presented the first public art exhibition created by artist KAWS at this year's import expo.
The work named Share is huge, with a height of more than 5 meters.
Sotheby's exhibition area at the this year expo is five times larger than that of last year, and the number of exhibits also increased significantly.
Source: SHINE Editor: Chen Jie
Special Reports