5-meter-tall KAWS sculpture becomes tallest exhibit at expo

Sotheby's exhibition area at the this year expo is five times larger than that of last year, and the number of exhibits also increased significantly.

Sotheby's presented the first public art exhibition created by artist KAWS at this year's import expo.

The work named Share is huge, with a height of more than 5 meters.

